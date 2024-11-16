Needham Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NasdaqGS:KLIC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is $52.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $46.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 1,088MM, an increase of 54.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.20%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 70,360K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,622K shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,699K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,699K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,587K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,746K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

