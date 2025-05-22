Needham Upgrades Inogen (INGN)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Needham upgraded their outlook for Inogen (NasdaqGS:INGN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.14% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inogen is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 71.14% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inogen is 447MM, an increase of 31.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inogen. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGN is 0.05%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.63% to 23,505K shares. The put/call ratio of INGN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,028K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake PR holds 1,004K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 41.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 45.19% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 105.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 41.78% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 875K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 84.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 734K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inogen Background Information



Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

