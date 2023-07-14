Needham Upgrades Hologic (HOLX)

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Needham upgraded their outlook for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from Hold to Buy .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.96% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 94.31. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.96% from its latest reported closing price of 79.28.
The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 3,896MM, a decrease of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.28%, a decrease of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 268,281K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,841K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,377K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.83% over the last quarter.
RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,748K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,498K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 4.54% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,985K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 72.92% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,630K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,470K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 1.74% over the last quarter.
VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,759K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.19% over the last quarter.
Hologic Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.
