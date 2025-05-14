Needham Upgrades Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Needham upgraded their outlook for Establishment Labs Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESTA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.47% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 60.47% from its latest reported closing price of $34.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is 367MM, an increase of 115.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 0.81%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.82% to 32,375K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,092K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,570K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,293K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 58.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,945K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 4.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,724K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares , representing an increase of 25.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 48.29% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

