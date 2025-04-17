Needham Upgrades Boston Scientific (XTRA:BSX)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Needham upgraded their outlook for Boston Scientific (XTRA:BSX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.93% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is 110,36 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 78,32 € to a high of 125,84 €. The average price target represents an increase of 33.93% from its latest reported closing price of 82,40 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 15,839MM, a decrease of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.54%, an increase of 6,524.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 1,544,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,143K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,653K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,895K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,568K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 36,930K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,826K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,165K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,821K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 82.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,626K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,585K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 44.32% over the last quarter.

