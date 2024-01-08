Needham Upgrades Blink Charging (BLNK)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for Blink Charging (NasdaqCM:BLNK) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.26% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blink Charging is 11.12. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 294.26% from its latest reported closing price of 2.82.

The projected annual revenue for Blink Charging is 152MM, an increase of 25.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blink Charging. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLNK is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.60% to 26,407K shares. The put/call ratio of BLNK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,166K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 30.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,157K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing an increase of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 93.32% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 1,832K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 47.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,618K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 47.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,258K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 40.63% over the last quarter.

Blink Charging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

