Needham Upgrades Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (ARM)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.34% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $147.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.60 to a high of $211.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.34% from its latest reported closing price of $154.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 4,357MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 23.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.21%, an increase of 52.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.80% to 78,298K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,874K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 2,668K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,427K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing an increase of 26.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 2,300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 12.05% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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