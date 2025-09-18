Needham Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Needham upgraded their outlook for Amicus Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FOLD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.49% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is $16.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 103.49% from its latest reported closing price of $7.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is 746MM, an increase of 30.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.14%, an increase of 30.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 366,797K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 29,124K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,201K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 90.73% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 20,894K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 18,000K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,500K shares , representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 30.82% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 14,642K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,779K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 34.23% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 11,900K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares , representing an increase of 64.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 44.11% over the last quarter.

