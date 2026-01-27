Needham Upgrades Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.58% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is $95.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 39.58% from its latest reported closing price of $68.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 3,252MM, a decrease of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.29%, an increase of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.18% to 257,193K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,042K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,700K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,204K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,166K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,884K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 41.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,282K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,269K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares , representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 12.26% over the last quarter.

