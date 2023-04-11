Needham Reiterates Zuora (ZUO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zuora is $12.97. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 43.30% from its latest reported closing price of $9.05.

The projected annual revenue for Zuora is $437MM, an increase of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 58.05% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 28.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,443K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 133.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 65.81% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 7.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zuora. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUO is 0.18%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 113,316K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Zuora Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

