Needham Reiterates Zuora Inc - (ZUO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Zuora Inc - (NYSE:ZUO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zuora Inc - is 13.13. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.67% from its latest reported closing price of 9.68.

The projected annual revenue for Zuora Inc - is 437MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zuora Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUO is 0.23%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 116,426K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,303K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 87.85% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 6,635K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,144K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 60.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,846K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 48.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 53.67% over the last quarter.

Zuora Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

