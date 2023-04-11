Needham Reiterates Zscaler (ZS) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $161.20. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.60% from its latest reported closing price of $104.95.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is $1,574MM, an increase of 16.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ing Groep holds 68K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 92.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 458.82% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 175.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 77.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 734K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Aigen Investment Management holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 99.94% over the last quarter.

TMFC - Motley Fool 100 Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 14.32% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1062 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 79,256K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

