Needham Reiterates Zeta Global Holdings Corp - (ZETA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Zeta Global Holdings Corp - (NYSE:ZETA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp - is 12.81. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 39.51% from its latest reported closing price of 9.18.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings Corp - is 691MM, an increase of 16.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.27%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 83,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 16,237K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 7,194K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,118K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,018K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 32.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,365K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,924K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City.

