Needham Reiterates Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 53.35. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.50% from its latest reported closing price of 35.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 10MM, an increase of 7,251.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 14.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.49%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 68,830K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 2.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,900K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,655K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 15.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,596K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,322K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,321K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 44.34% over the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.