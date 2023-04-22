Needham Reiterates Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $51.86. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.67% from its latest reported closing price of $39.39.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $10MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.51%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 70,472K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,900K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,682K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 11.79% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,375K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,046K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 56.28% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,366K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

