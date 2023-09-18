Needham Reiterates WNS Holdings Limited - ADR (WNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of WNS Holdings Limited - ADR (NYSE:WNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.41% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR is 97.03. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.41% from its latest reported closing price of 64.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WNS Holdings Limited - ADR is 1,270MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in WNS Holdings Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNS is 0.62%, a decrease of 20.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 62,580K shares. The put/call ratio of WNS is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nalanda India Fund holds 4,122K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,399K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 2,137K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,804K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,573K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 33.52% over the last quarter.

WNS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.