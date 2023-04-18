Needham Reiterates Wix.Com (WIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.Com is $109.40. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $90.82.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.Com is $1,521MM, an increase of 9.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nissay Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 16.08% over the last quarter.

IWF - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF holds 143K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 3.59% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced International Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 55.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 213.58% over the last quarter.

IWD - iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 11.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.Com. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.21%, a decrease of 19.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 54,776K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

