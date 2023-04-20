Needham Reiterates WalkMe (WKME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WalkMe is $14.15. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.53% from its latest reported closing price of $10.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WalkMe is $296MM, an increase of 20.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 542.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 4,072.16% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 750K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 54.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 143.04% over the last quarter.

Diker Management holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Insight Holdings Group holds 24,254K shares representing 27.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WFSDX - Wells Fargo Intrinsic Small Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKME by 20.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in WalkMe. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKME is 1.03%, an increase of 16.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.96% to 60,675K shares. The put/call ratio of WKME is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

WalkMe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Its code-free platform leverages its proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, its platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

See all WalkMe regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.