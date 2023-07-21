Needham Reiterates VIZIO Holding Corp - (VZIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of VIZIO Holding Corp - (NYSE:VZIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.11% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 13.33. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 81.11% from its latest reported closing price of 7.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 1,943MM, an increase of 12.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding Corp -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.05%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.27% to 52,814K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,055K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 24.75% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 4,928K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,793K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,288K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 19.44% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 2,181K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.