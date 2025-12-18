Needham Reiterates Vital Farms (VITL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Vital Farms (NasdaqGM:VITL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is $54.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.41% from its latest reported closing price of $32.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 593MM, a decrease of 16.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.21%, an increase of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 53,598K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,363K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 25.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,022K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing a decrease of 19.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 87.77% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,529K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,378K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 42.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,128K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 25.06% over the last quarter.

