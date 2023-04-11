Needham Reiterates Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $48.33. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 95.92% from its latest reported closing price of $24.67.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 46.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWSGX - Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund Class Chartwell holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 51.96% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 44.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 117.04% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 46.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 160.33% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 46K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 310.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 66.87% over the last quarter.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 21.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.40%, an increase of 20.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.47% to 43,773K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Viridian Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

