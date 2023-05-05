Needham Reiterates Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vir Biotechnology is 51.29. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 101.14% from its latest reported closing price of 25.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vir Biotechnology is 370MM, a decrease of 77.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vir Biotechnology. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIR is 0.20%, an increase of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 92,450K shares. The put/call ratio of VIR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 20,260K shares representing 15.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,086K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,711K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,037K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 21.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,643K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,528K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 21.91% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,986K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,985K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 70.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Background Information

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

