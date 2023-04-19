Needham Reiterates Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vir Biotechnology is $51.44. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 105.75% from its latest reported closing price of $25.00.

The projected annual revenue for Vir Biotechnology is $370MM, a decrease of 77.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 77K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 27.86% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLY - SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 22.78% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 583.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 82.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vir Biotechnology. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIR is 0.21%, an increase of 19.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 94,441K shares. The put/call ratio of VIR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vir Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

