Needham Reiterates Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex, Inc. is 21.61. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from its latest reported closing price of 20.81.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex, Inc. is 557MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex, Inc.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.24%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 45,324K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 5,970K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,914K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,750K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,907K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 128,586.10% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,617K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Vertex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

