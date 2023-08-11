Needham Reiterates Vertex Inc (VERX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Vertex Inc (NASDAQ:VERX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Inc is 24.07. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of 19.23.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Inc is 557MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Inc. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.28%, an increase of 19.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.91% to 48,911K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 5,970K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,846K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,662K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 29.07% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,826K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 13.14% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,512K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 48.28% over the last quarter.

Vertex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

