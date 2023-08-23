Needham Reiterates Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 12.58. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 187.87% from its latest reported closing price of 4.37.

The projected annual revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 5MM, a decrease of 43.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRCA is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.97% to 14,941K shares. The put/call ratio of VRCA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,039K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,954K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 9.45% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,163K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 24.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 39.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 389K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 53.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 72.54% over the last quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions.

