Needham Reiterates Veritone (VERI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Veritone (NasdaqGM:VERI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.57% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veritone is $11.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 157.57% from its latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veritone is 189MM, an increase of 92.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritone. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 19.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERI is 0.02%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 105.83% to 16,046K shares. The put/call ratio of VERI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,431K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,676K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 99.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 27,574.28% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,223K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 1,099K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 48.60% over the last quarter.

