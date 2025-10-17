Needham Reiterates Veeva Systems (VEEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $319.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $224.22 to a high of $372.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of $292.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 3,080MM, an increase of 3.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03, a decrease of 2.17% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.51%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 165,996K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,706K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,707K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 13.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,432K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares , representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,458K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,316K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 14.29% over the last quarter.

