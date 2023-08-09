Needham Reiterates Vaxcyte (PCVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is 67.61. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.35% from its latest reported closing price of 48.87.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.37%, a decrease of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 98,602K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,291K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,857K shares, representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,128K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,239K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 89.99% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,853K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 24.95% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,578K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 25.62% over the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

