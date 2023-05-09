Needham Reiterates Vaxcyte (PCVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is 65.43. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.56% from its latest reported closing price of 50.89.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 34.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.42%, an increase of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.13% to 94,541K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,974K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares, representing an increase of 24.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 150.78% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,857K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,581K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 142.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,528K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 50.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 279.43% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,806K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 81.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 876.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,531K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

