Needham Reiterates Unusual Machines (UMAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Unusual Machines (NYSEAM:UMAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unusual Machines is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from its latest reported closing price of $12.75 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unusual Machines. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 70.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMAC is 0.02%, an increase of 274.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 222.37% to 3,836K shares. The put/call ratio of UMAC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 552.57% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 480K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 95.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 2,307.08% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 401K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 71.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 211.45% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 328K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 40.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 102.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 223K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 47.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 125.65% over the last quarter.

