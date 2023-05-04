Needham Reiterates Universal Display (OLED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Display is 158.14. The forecasts range from a low of 114.64 to a high of $200.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.14% from its latest reported closing price of 128.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Display is 646MM, an increase of 8.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

Universal Display Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $128.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Display. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLED is 0.23%, an increase of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 41,949K shares. The put/call ratio of OLED is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,089K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,632K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 6.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,342K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,211K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 94.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 1,832.29% over the last quarter.

Universal Display Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

See all Universal Display regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.