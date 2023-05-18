Needham Reiterates Unity Software (U) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Unity Software (NYSE:U) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Software is 36.60. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from its latest reported closing price of 30.08.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Software is 2,238MM, an increase of 42.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.49%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 265,044K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,984K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 27,500K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors holds 21,395K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 0.13% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 12,308K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,972K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Sc Xii Management holds 10,883K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unity Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

Key filings for this company:

