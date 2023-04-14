Needham Reiterates Unity Software (U) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Unity Software (NYSE:U) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Software is $36.55. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from its latest reported closing price of $29.47.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Software is $2,238MM, an increase of 60.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 70.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 96.74% over the last quarter.

VRNIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 53.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 74.83% over the last quarter.

JHML - John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 13.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.50%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 274,155K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Unity Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

