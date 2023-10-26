Needham Reiterates Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.68% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Hldgs is 49.30. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 111.68% from its latest reported closing price of 23.29.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Hldgs is 2,112MM, an increase of 13.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Hldgs. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.18%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 44,195K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,139K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,090K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 29.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,725K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 1,167.92% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,599K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 60.42% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Background Information



Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

