Needham Reiterates UiPath Inc - (PATH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of UiPath Inc - (NYSE:PATH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.59% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath Inc - is 20.17. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.59% from its latest reported closing price of 17.15.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath Inc - is 1,240MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath Inc -. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.42%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 390,912K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 48,281K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,892K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 2.24% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 28,889K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,767K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 26,236K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 25,342K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,401K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 14,069K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

