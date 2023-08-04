Needham Reiterates TTM Technologies (TTMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TTM Technologies is 15.49. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.79. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of 14.70.

The projected annual revenue for TTM Technologies is 2,737MM, an increase of 15.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.16%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 127,902K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 8,849K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,684K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 96,853.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,433K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,574K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,688K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 25.38% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 4,283K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 16.92% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,826K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 21.58% over the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

