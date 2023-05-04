Needham Reiterates TTM Technologies (TTMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TTM Technologies is 16.77. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.79. The average price target represents an increase of 46.81% from its latest reported closing price of 11.42.

The projected annual revenue for TTM Technologies is 2,737MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.18%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 128,300K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 7,684K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,427K shares, representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,574K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,665K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 5.71% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,034K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 16.02% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 3,620K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 5.35% over the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

