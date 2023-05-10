Needham Reiterates Truecar (TRUE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Truecar (NASDAQ:TRUE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truecar is 3.88. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 50.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2.57.

The projected annual revenue for Truecar is 186MM, an increase of 19.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truecar. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUE is 0.05%, an increase of 26.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.51% to 77,142K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUE is 24.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 18,627K shares representing 20.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 8,190K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 5,573K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,910K shares, representing a decrease of 23.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 18.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,548K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 62.02% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,393K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company.

Truecar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. The company is building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as TrueCar seeks to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit its marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars - all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in its belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

