Needham Reiterates Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trevi Therapeutics is $7.75. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 255.60% from its latest reported closing price of $2.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trevi Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 11,373K shares representing 18.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 331K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevi Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVI is 0.11%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 43,500K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVI is 6.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trevi Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease and is in the planning stages of a Phase 2 study in this indication. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See all Trevi Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.