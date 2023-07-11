Needham Reiterates Trade Desk Inc - (TTD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Trade Desk Inc - (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk Inc - is 74.78. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of 75.91.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk Inc - is 1,916MM, an increase of 16.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 400,269K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,831K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,175K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,594K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,122K shares, representing an increase of 38.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 102.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,467K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,368K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 37.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,818K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,533K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,084K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

