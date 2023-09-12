Needham Reiterates Thryv Holdings (THRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thryv Holdings is 36.21. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 90.68% from its latest reported closing price of 18.99.

The projected annual revenue for Thryv Holdings is 917MM, a decrease of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thryv Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRY is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 38,252K shares. The put/call ratio of THRY is 5.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,173K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 2,000K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,572K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,250K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 15.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,118K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Thryv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

