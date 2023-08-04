Needham Reiterates Thryv Holdings (THRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thryv Holdings is 34.17. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.37% from its latest reported closing price of 24.17.

The projected annual revenue for Thryv Holdings is 917MM, a decrease of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thryv Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRY is 0.19%, a decrease of 43.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 37,444K shares. The put/call ratio of THRY is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,231K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 2,000K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,572K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,250K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 960K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Thryv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

