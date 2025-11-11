Needham Reiterates TeraWulf (WULF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of TeraWulf (NasdaqCM:WULF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is $16.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of $12.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 240MM, an increase of 43.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.19%, an increase of 17.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.21% to 255,247K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 14,392K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,775K shares , representing an increase of 18.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 77.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,696K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,333K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,410K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 41.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,773K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 62.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,662K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,084K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 52.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.