Needham Reiterates Tenable Holdings (TENB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.59% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is $54.37. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.59% from its latest reported closing price of $46.24.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is $835MM, an increase of 22.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 8.56% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 24.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 24.52% over the last quarter.

DSCIX - Dana Small Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 43.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 13.01% over the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Small Company Growth Portfolio holds 154K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 34.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.37%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 113,937K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tenable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

