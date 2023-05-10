Needham Reiterates Techtarget (TTGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Techtarget is 47.81. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.86% from its latest reported closing price of 32.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Techtarget is 312MM, an increase of 8.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtarget. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGT is 0.14%, a decrease of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 32,700K shares. The put/call ratio of TTGT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,038K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 99.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,999K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 31.91% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,346K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 35.69% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,262K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 23.28% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 993K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Techtarget Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

See all Techtarget regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.