Needham Reiterates Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is 5.84. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 79.04% from its latest reported closing price of 3.26.

The projected annual revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies is 1MM, a decrease of 93.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 23.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSHA is 0.01%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.80% to 14,165K shares. The put/call ratio of TSHA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tybourne Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,441K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,251K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing a decrease of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,172K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 38.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,158K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

