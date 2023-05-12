Needham Reiterates Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 654.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is 5.35. The forecasts range from a low of 0.71 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 654.48% from its latest reported closing price of 0.71.

The projected annual revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies is 1MM, a decrease of 75.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSHA is 0.02%, an increase of 67.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.13% to 19,875K shares. The put/call ratio of TSHA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 46.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 109.18% over the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 264.23% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,441K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 27.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 111.97% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,293K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 65.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 171.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,158K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 71.70% over the last quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taysha Gene Therapies is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, Taysha aims to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. Taysha Gene Therapies has combined its team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, Taysha Gene Therapies leverages its fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives.

