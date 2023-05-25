Needham Reiterates Super Group (SGHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super Group is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.69% from its latest reported closing price of 3.43.

The projected annual revenue for Super Group is 1,293MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 24.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHC is 0.10%, a decrease of 69.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.82% to 19,169K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aj Wealth Strategies holds 3,341K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,007K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 306K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 246K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing a decrease of 106.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 62,187.56% over the last quarter.

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 219K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Super Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.

