Needham Reiterates Stratasys (SSYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stratasys is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 31.14% from its latest reported closing price of 14.26.

The projected annual revenue for Stratasys is 669MM, an increase of 4.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stratasys. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSYS is 0.20%, an increase of 47.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 48,099K shares. The put/call ratio of SSYS is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,883K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares, representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,838K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,176K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 38.00% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,796K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 12.82% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,683K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Stratasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

